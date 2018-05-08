WATCH: Cher Steals the Show in Final Trailer for ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’

The final trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was just released (May 8), and we get to see a lot of Cher!



The trailer even takes us back to 1979 when Donna Sheridan (Meryl Streep/younger self is played by Lily James) meets Sophie's (Amanda Seyfried) dads.



Flash-forward to present day in the trailer, and we get to see Sophie’s grandmother (portrayed by Cher) stealing the show at a party as she sings the ABBA hit song, “Fernando.” In the trailer we also hear the cast also perform “Waterloo,” and “Dancing Queen.”



In addition to Seyfried and Streep, other stars are also returning for the sequel, of course. Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, and Dominic Cooper will all reprise their roles in the movie.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again opens in theaters nationwide on July 20. Is it normal that we're THIS excited for a movie? We can't wait!