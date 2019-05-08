WATCH: John Goodman touts hometown pride in 2 commercials for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — St. Louis native John Goodman recently starred in two commercials by Explore St. Louis highlighting our region’s food and music scenes.

Giving props to toasted ravs, barbecue and Ted Drewes, Goodman mentioned in the ad that St. Louis has a lot more to offer foodies than just those staples.

Video of John Goodman In the Know - Food

“St. Louis is always in my heart and great place to come back to,” Goodman said in a statement. “It’s a great destination on its own. Every time I come back there is something new. I don’t know if it’s a well-kept secret, but it seems like one.”

In another 30-second spot, Goodman notes the region’s music scene has produced icons like Miles Davis and Chuck Berry. However, he goes on to say that our city is still turning out worthwhile talent nightly.

Video of John Goodman In the Know - Music

According to Explore St. Louis, Goodman donated what he earned from the two ads to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

“Don’t ever think you’ve got it rough, because the kids at Cardinal Glennon got in ten times worse and they are handling it better than I ever would. That really impressed me,” Goodman added.

The ads, a part of Explore St. Louis’ ‘In the Know’ TV campaign, celebrate unique lesser-known aspects of the metro area. The series of ads debuted in 2017 with local Emmy-winning actor Sterling K. Brown leading the exploration of St. Louis’ hidden gems.

Following Goodman, Andy Cohen and Jackie Joyner-Kersee are on deck to be featured in upcoming “In the Know” ads.

Watch Goodman talk about his St. Louis roots here:

Video of John Goodman - Intro

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.