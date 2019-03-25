Jon Bon Jovi Headlining Cruise to Bahamas

Rock star Jon Bon Jovi will be headlining his own cruise - and you can join him!

Happy Monday! What’s everyone looking forward to this week?

--: @davidbergman pic.twitter.com/NqeCzV3c3r — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) March 25, 2019

The Runaway to Paradise cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line sails out from Miami on April 12. The nearly sold out trip starts at $713 per person.

The performance lineup also includes Collective Soul, Tonic, Beth Thornton, and Slippery When Wet, among others. The 4-night cruise will make one stop in the Bahamas before returning to Miami.

Bon Jovi, 57, will be joined on board by his son, Jesse Bongiovi, 24, who is also his business partner in Hampton Water wine, People magazine reports. The wine will be prominently featured on the cruise, and is now available on all of Norwegian’s fleet.

CLICK HERE to read more!