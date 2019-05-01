WATCH: "The View" co-host Joy Behar tells "Fifty Shades" author she's writing erotica

NEW YORK (KEZK) — Fifty Shades of Grey author E.L. James stopped by The View on Tuesday, where she learned that co-host Joy Behar is writing "an S&M thing."

Behar told James that, in her book, "the man is getting hit" and "the man is the one who's submissive."

Curiously, Behar added that her creation will be a comedy, and that James' new book, The Mister, reminded her "of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his housekeeper."

Watch the video here:

Video of &#039;Fifty Shades of Gray&#039; Author E.L. James on Writing New Book &#039;Mister&#039;

