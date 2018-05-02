Just a Little Exercise Could Make You A Lot Happier

We all know that increasing our physical activity improves our health in a number of ways, but according to a recent review, you don't have to run a marathon to enjoy the emotional benefits of exercise.

In fact, "people who work out even once a week or for as little as 10 minutes a day tend to be more cheerful than those who never exercise." In addition to this, the study concluded that the type of excercise done does not matter so anyone can take advantage!

According to the NYT, "In several studies, people who worked out only once or twice a week said they felt much happier than those who never exercised. In other studies, 10 minutes a day of physical activity was linked with buoyant moods."

And while any small amount of activity can serve up a lot of happiness, Weiyun Chen, an associate professor of kinesiology at the University of Michigan, says that more is always better.

“I think the indications are strong that exercise can contribute to happiness and, while anything helps, a bit more is probably better.”