Justin Timberlake Posts Sweet Message for Jessica Biel's 37th Birthday

Justin Timberlake celebrated wife Jessica Biel's 37th birthday with an adorable Instagram post on Sunday.

As Us Weekly reports, the singer put up five different cute photos of the twosome.

He captioned the post, "My partner in this thang called life...you are the most wonderful human I have ever met. You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could. I cherish every moment with you and can't wait to spend so many more years doing the same...but new. Happy birthday you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!! Love, Your Huz."

The couple has been married since 2012 and share 3-year-old son Silas.