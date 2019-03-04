Justin Timberlake, left and Jessica Biel arrive for the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.

© Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Justin Timberlake Posts Sweet Message for Jessica Biel's 37th Birthday

"Happy birthday you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!!"

March 4, 2019
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Music

Justin Timberlake celebrated wife Jessica Biel's 37th birthday with an adorable Instagram post on Sunday.

As Us Weekly reports, the singer put up five different cute photos of the twosome.

My partner in this thang called life... you are the most wonderful human I have ever met. You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could. I cherish every moment with you and can’t wait to spend so many more years doing the same... but, new. Happy Birthday, you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!! Love, Your Huz

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

He captioned the post, "My partner in this thang called life...you are the most wonderful human I have ever met. You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could. I cherish every moment with you and can't wait to spend so many more years doing the same...but new. Happy birthday you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!! Love, Your Huz."

The couple has been married since 2012 and share 3-year-old son Silas.

Tags: 
Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel

Trish's Dishes