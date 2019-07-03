Kelsea Ballerini Wrote Over 100 Songs For New Album: 'Not All Good'

By Kimmie Caruba (via US*99)

It was just the other week that Kelsea Ballerini got her 5th No. 1 single with "Miss Me More.” It was an incredible accomplishment in its own right, but also an achievement that struck a resounding cord with the country community.​ It was the first time a female solo artist had topped the country charts since February 2018. That artist? Kelsea Ballerini, with her single "Legends."

"Miss Me More" may have topped the charts just a few weeks ago, but the single is off of her sophomore album, "Unapologetically," which was released in 2017. With the 2-year mark approaching this fall, fans are beginning to get anxious for new music from Kelsea. An expectation that she seems to be more than prepared to meet.

Kelsea opened up about KB3 with fans on Monday, being surprisingly candid and forthcoming with her answers on the making of her third album.

Her most-surprising revelation? She wrote over 100 songs while creating KB3.

Over a hundred. Not all good. Hahaha. https://t.co/12DnCL64X2 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) July 2, 2019

"Not all good. Hahaha," Kelsea replied to a fan.

You may actually know some of the lyrics off of one of KB3's songs, if you pay close-attention to her Instagram that is...

I have had a solo write on both of my records so far and am making it a tradition for the rest. Soooo I cut it this week and it started as a poem that I posted about writing on insta awhile back. https://t.co/GFqGWom4aJ — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) July 2, 2019

"I cut it this week and it started as a poem that I posted about writing on insta awhile back," Kelsea replied to a fan. Kelsea has and continues to write with some amazing songwriters, but she also shared her new "tradition" of having a song on each record that is a solo write (something she did on her previous two albums).

If you were a fan of Kelsea's collaboration with The Chainsmokers for "This Feeling," or have heard her on Thomas Rhett's new title track, "Center Point Road," you'll be excited to know that KB3 will have collaborations of its own.

Describing KB3 as a whole, Kelsea summed up the vibe & messaging by telling fans that it's really "self-aware."

Still coming together, but so far I would say it’s just really self-award https://t.co/rwuzdXBXYf — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) July 2, 2019

That description falls in step with what she invisions her next single to be, "country, songwriter, honest."

Kelsea even shared some lyrics from her upcoming single, tweeting, "“Do people assume you’re always alright? Been so good at smiling most of your life.”

“Do people assume you’re always alright? Been so good at smiling most of your life” https://t.co/tF8WwYQyjE — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) July 2, 2019

It seems as though we will have to wait a bit for that single as Kelsea shared a tentative "fall-ish" release.

In fact, after a summer retreat with her husband, Morgan Evans, Kelsea shared that filming for the music video for said single would begin.

Shooting the MV for the first single when I get back from this trip. -- https://t.co/Gu2ErGkeE4 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) July 2, 2019

And in terms of the entire album, KB3 will be something to look forward to in 2020.

Kelsea also confirmed with fans that there would be a tour as well as revealing that KB3 doesn't have a name just yet.

Not yet! I have one more writing retreat with some of my favorite collaborators later this month to finish up the songs and then I’ll pick the title -- https://t.co/Hlwl268ZgO — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) July 2, 2019

Ok taking off for a little mind clearing vacation with the hubs. I love you guys and love how much you care about what’s next ---- — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) July 2, 2019

Finishing up her impromptu Q&A with fans, Kelsea said, "I love you guys and love how much you care about what’s next."