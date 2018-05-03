Ketel One is Making a 'Diet Vodka'

Ketel One is making going on that diet a little easier for those of us who love a little vodka in their life with Ketel One Botanical.

According to Delish, "Ketel One Botanical has 73 calories per shot which is 25 percent less than a shot of the brand's regular vodka."

The new line will come in several very fresh sounding flavors including cucumber and mint, peach and orange blossom, and grapefruit and rose.

Because a product isn't technically classified as "vodka" without at least 37.5 percent alcohol, the new Ketel One Botanical will be marketed as “made with vodka."

But let's be real, regardless of what they call it, we're still all in for a tasty and guilt-free vodka soda.