Kick the Clutter at the Recycling Extravaganza on Saturday!

Are you overwhelmed with clutter? You’re in luck! St. Louis Earth Day is partnering with St. Louis City Recycles to help you with your post-spring cleaning purge! Getting rid of extra junk will make your home, and your life, feel more tranquil and spacious. The Recycling Extravaganza returns to South City this Saturday, June 30th at Bishop DuBourg High School from 9am-11am. This event will focus on collecting and recycling electronics, flooring/carpet, bicycles, cell phones, select Terra cycle items, car seats, clothing and books. Proshred St. Louis will also be on-site to offer free paper shredding. There will be eight assigned stations accepting the various allowed items listed above - please visit the website for more details. It is important to note that this event will NOT feature collectors of furniture, prescription medications/vitamins, batteries or light bulbs. https://stlouisearthday.org/recycling-on-the-go/recycling-extravaganza/

Entercom St. Louis is the proud media partner of the Recycling Extravaganza. Our company’s 1Thing Sustainability Initiative promotes positive environmental practices and living. We know that if everyone did just 1Thing to improve the environment every day, our world would be a better place to live for generations to come.