A New Kit Kat 'Duos' Flavor is Coming to the US this December

(KEZK) - Break me off a piece of that... MINT and DARK CHOLOCLATE Kit Kat!

Yep, there's two new flavors of Kit Kat candy bars that are going to be released in the U.S. this December. It will be the first time in nearly 10 years that a new year-round Kit Kat flavor to hit the U.S. market.

The new Kit Kat Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate will feature a mashup of two iconic flavors. A mint crème on the top and dark chocolate on the bottom, all surrounding light and crispy wafers.

The announcment was made by the Kit Kat family this week, and they say more new flavors could be on the way:

Prepare your taste buds: New Kit Kat Duos Mint and Dark Chocolate are coming this December! pic.twitter.com/1mM79v1QLJ — Kit Kat (@KitKat_US) April 24, 2019

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved