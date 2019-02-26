Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard launch vegan baby line at Walmart
This celebrity couple has just launched a plant-based baby line.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have launched a vegan baby brand called Hello Bello.
Sold exclusively at Walmart stores, the products include plant-based diapers, wipes, shampoo, sunscreen, and bug repellant. They range in price from $1.88 to $23.94.
"Your mom decided what was in it, and your dad decided how much it should cost," Bell chirps in an Instagram video promoting the line.
