'Power' Forced to Halt Production After On-Set Death

Executive producer 50 Cent offers his condolences as well

December 12, 2018
Kyle McCann

The entire production of the STARZ hit show Power has been shut down following an on-set tragedy.

A production assistant on the 50 Cent show died after being hit by an out of control SUV. Police confirm to TMZ that 63-year-old Pedro Jimenez was working on the show when he was hit by a Ford Explorer driven by another crew member. Jimenez had worked on the show since it's 2014 debut.

50 Cent took to instagram to offer his condolences. 50 once had a starring role in the show but has since gone back to being an executive producer.

  

Tags: 
power
50 Cent

Trish's Dishes