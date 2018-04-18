Kylie Jenner's New Manicure Honors Baby Stormi in the Cutest Way
April 18, 2018
New mom, Kylie, showed off her latest manicure on social media Tuesday. At first glance, it may look like a pretty plane nude set of nails but that silver "s" on her pinky finger is no doubt in honor of her new baby girl with Travis Scott, Stormi.
Kylie credited Modern Pamper Salon in north Hollywood for the nail look.
