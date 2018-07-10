Janet Jackson Sends Tribute To Joe Jackson At Essence Festival

The singer gives an emotional dedication to her late father shortly after his passing

July 10, 2018
LA
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Janet Jackson performs on the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

© PictureGroup

Following the passing of Jackson family patriarch, Joe Jacksonafter announcing his fight with cancer, his daughter and fellow superstar, Janet Jackson, gave a tearful dedication to him. 

While on stage performing at Essence Music Festival, Jackson began saying, “It was really hard for me. I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know how to move forward if I should cancel this festival or the entire tour,” then went on to perform her song "Together Again" for him.

Watch Janet Jackson give an emotional tribute to her father, Joe Jackson, here:

