Justin Timberlake Announces New Book, 'Hindsight'

Justin Timberlake just announced he's been working on his first ever book, Hindsight.

This will mark the former *NSYNC singer's first book to date, following his 39 singles and 5 full-length studio albums as a solo artist.

Check out what the "Man Of The Woods" tweeted:

Guys, I have some news! I've been working on this for a while now and I am happy to finally give you a first look at my first book, #Hindsight. I’m looking forward to sharing these pictures and stories with you. It's coming out October 30th! https://t.co/m7vBgzxviP pic.twitter.com/GrtjULtvgI — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) August 10, 2018

The official release date for Hindsight is set for October 30 of this year, we'll give you more details as they come!

