Katy Perry Praises Celine Dion: Says She Is "Down To Earth" and Has The "Most Amazing Energy"

During one of her recent shows, Katy Perry recently gave huge props to Celine Dion.

Related: Katy Perry Confirms She is "Not Single" During 'American Idol' Finale

The "Firework" singer is apparently a huge fan of Dion's, so when the Canadian singer came to one of Katy's shows, you could imagine just how excited she was.

Dion takes Perry into her dressing room, or the "Celine Dijon" dressing room, and even get's schooled on how to do the proper Celine Dion "chest slap."

Check out the absolutely adorable video Katy posted up below: