WATCH: Laila Anderson Gets to Kiss the Stanley Cup With Her Beloved Blues

BOSTON (KEZK) - It's only fitting that Laila Anderson, the most inspirational fan in hockey and the good luck charm of the playoffs for the St. Louis Blues, got to be on the ice and have her turn with the Cup. She got to kiss and grab it thanks to her best friend on the team, Colton Parayko.

The Blues flew Laila into Boston for Game 7 and then she celebrated with the team on the ice of the TD Garden after a 4-1 victory.

The 11-year-old suffers from a very rare form of cancer called Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis and until recently has been either stuck in a hospital or confined to her home. She recently was able to leave the hospital and her doctor finally gave her the O.K. to attend a hockey game, during last month's Western Conference Final.

And now, with her in attendance in Boston, her Blues are Stanley Cup Champions for the first time in franchise history.

