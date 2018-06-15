Dan + Shay Are "Keeping Score" With New Duet Feat. Kelly Clarkson

Dan + Shay have released a new powerful duet and it features global superstar Kelly Clarkson. The country duo's "Keeping Score" will be featured on their upcoming self-titled album due out June 22.

"Keeping Score" follows Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney's previously released tracks including "Tequila," "Speechless," and "All To Myself." While Dan + Shay showcase their powerhouse vocals, Clarkson adds a flair of pop magic to the song.

“It is such an honor for us to sing this duet with Kelly,” said Smyers. “Not only is she one of the most incredible vocalists of our generation, she is one of the most genuine, kind-hearted people we have ever met. We’re glad this song resonated with her as much as it did with us.”

Smyers co-wrote "Keeping Score" alongside Jordan Reynolds and Laura Veltz. Dan + Shay won Duo Video of the Year earlier this month at the 2018 CMT Awards in Nashville.

"I just want to love you / like it's all I'm living for / hold you close / enjoy you more / and spend a little less time keeping score"

Dan + Shay are currently out on the road as a supporting act on the Rascal Flatts' 2018 Back To Us Tour.