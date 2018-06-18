Giuliana Rancic Will Return to 'E! News' in September
It was announced on Friday that Giuliana Rancic will return to E! News. The host departed from the E! Network's show three years ago and will be co-hosting alongside Jason Kennedy once again as of September 4.
Rancic shared the surprising announcement on social media last week with a photo of her original E! News headshot. "Returning to host E! News is every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago when I joined the show and embarked on this wonderful career," she reported to E! News.
Among other things, Rancic spent her time away from E! News co-hosting Fashion Police and Live From the Red Carpet. The 43-year-old continues to split her time between her home in Chicago and work in Los Angeles.
Kennedy also responded via Instagram stating, "What if I were to tell you that @giulianarancic is my new Co-Host?? WELL IT’S HAPPENING AND I REFUSE TO TYPE IN LOWER CASE LETTERS UNTIL I SETTLE DOWN. #REUNITED"
Rancic first started with E! News in 2002 and will take the place of Kennedy's previous co-host, Catt Sadler. Sadler made a controversial exit from the show in December of 2017 after revealing there was a massive disparity in pay.
Congratulations, Giuliana!
Where it all began...so thrilled to announce my return to @enews!!!! Excited to co-host with my bff @thejasonkennedy and work with the brilliant team at my home away from home & to be in your living rooms once again! You’ve always been my baby, @enews ❤️