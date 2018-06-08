Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Son Ordered a Dog Online: Watch Now

Mariah Carey appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week and she talked all about her kids. The global superstar and Nick Cannon have a son, Moroccan Scott Cannon, and daughter, Monroe Cannon together.

Carey revealed to Jimmy Kimmel that her son has been spending a lot of her hard-earned money recently. Yes, Moroccan ordered a dog online and the diva herself had to cancel it.

Not only did he order a pet, Carey and Cannon's son racked up a $5,000 bill on Amazon as well. Although the singer didn't seem to bothered about the amount, she told Kimmel she has to "control them with the iPad's."

The Lambily can also get excited because Carey announced to the live audience that she's currently working in the studio. The singer talks everything from songwriting with her children to her new Las Vegas residency, The Butterfly Returns.