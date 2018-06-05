Netflix Teams With Dolly Parton for New Series

Dolly Parton and Netflix have joined forces to create a new series. The country icon will produce eight episodes, each of which will highlight one of her classic songs.

Dixie Pixie Productions is partnering with Warner Bros. Television for the installments. The premiere date is set for 2019 and follows her previous movies, Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors and Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.

"As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music. I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations," Parton shared to Twitter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Parton will not only appear in the series, but also serve as the singer-songwriter and executive producer.