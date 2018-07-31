OneRepublic Makes a "Connection" on 'The Late Show'

OneRepublic made a "Connection" while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday night (July 30). The band's latest release is the first track to be unveiled from their forthcoming album.

OneRepublic's performance for Stephen Colbert's live audience follows their New York show at Citi Field over the weekend. The pop-rock group is currently out on the road with country act, the Zac Brown Band.

OneRepublic's frontman, Ryan Tedder, recently teamed up with Logic in support of the Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why. Together they released a song for the soundtrack titled, "Start Again."

The new collaboration as well as "Connection," is the first of new music to be released from OneRepublic since their 2017 hiatus.