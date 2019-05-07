Lenny Kravitz to stop in St. Louis this year on latest album tour
May 7, 2019
ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — St. Louis will welcome Lenny Kravitz Tuesday, Sept. 10, as he makes a stop at the Fox Theatre on his Raise Vibration Tour 2019.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, and start at $39.
The retro artist made his musical debut in the late '80s and continued to rise to fame throughout the '90s. His sound transcends genres, fusing together rock, R&B, jazz, funk, reggae, pop and psychedelic influences.
Kravitz released his eleventh studio album "Raise Vibration" last September.
