Lenny Kravitz to stop in St. Louis this year on latest album tour

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — St. Louis will welcome Lenny Kravitz Tuesday, Sept. 10, as he makes a stop at the Fox Theatre on his Raise Vibration Tour 2019.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, and start at $39.

The retro artist made his musical debut in the late '80s and continued to rise to fame throughout the '90s. His sound transcends genres, fusing together rock, R&B, jazz, funk, reggae, pop and psychedelic influences.

Kravitz released his eleventh studio album "Raise Vibration" last September.

Video of Lenny Kravitz - &#039;Raise Vibration&#039; is out now!

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.