Lifetime's Harry & Meghan Movie Gets 1st Trailer

Lifetime has released the titillating new trailer for for its upcoming film about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance and engagement. The first peek at Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance opens with the actress playing Kate Middleton telling Harry, “Peter Pan can’t stay in Neverland forever…marriage isn’t so bad,” amid footage of him popping Champagne at a night club. There’s also footage of the royal family voicing concern over the fact that the actress had been perviously married, to which Harry responds, “She makes me happy, so to hell with tradition." The teaser ends with a shot of the prince dropping to his knee to ask for Meghan’s hand in marriage. Harry & Meghan premieres on May 13, one week before the actual couple's wedding at Windsor Castle.

OMG. Who's inviting me to their viewing party? pic.twitter.com/jVWQu7iYfi — Sandra Gonzalez (@TheSandraG) April 5, 2018

