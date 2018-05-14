Lindsey Buckingham Says Some In Fleetwood Mac Have 'Lost Their Perspective'

Lindsey Buckingham recently broke his silence on his exit from Fleetwood Mac and their upcoming tour.

After reportedly being "fired" from the band due to a disagreement over the upcoming tour, Lindsey opened up and confirmed during a solo performance that "leaving the band of 43 years was not his 'choice,' according to E! News.

"It's been an interesting time on a lot of levels for me personally. Probably some of you know, that for the last three months I have taken leave of my band of 43 years, Fleetwood Mac. This was not something that was my doing or my choice," said Lindsey.

He continued, "I think what you would say there were factions that were in the band that had lost their perspective."

An audience member yelled out, "Stevie Nicks!"

Buckingham responded, "It doesn't really matter. The point is that they lost their perspective...and what that did was to harm—and this is the one thing I am really sad about because the rest of it becomes an opportunity—it harmed the 43-year legacy that we worked so hard to build. And that legacy was really about rising above difficulties in order to fulfill someone's higher truth and one's higher destiny."

