Get a FREE Lion's Choice sandwich tomorrow for Administrative Professionals' Day

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — Lion’s Choice is rewarding professionals tomorrow, Wednesday, April 24, with FREE Original roast beef sandwiches!

Tomorrow is Administrative Professionals’ Day, which recognizes professionals such as secretaries, assistants and receptionists whose work is vital to business, though it often goes unacknowledged.

The St. Louis-based chain will give one free sandwich to guests who present their business cards with an administrative title on it such as secretary, admin assistant, receptionist, etc.

The deal is valid for one sandwich per customer in-store only Wednesday, April 24, at one of the 29 Lion’s Choice locations.

Dear Admin Professionals: You’re like the bun to our famous roast beef… you hold everything together!



Stop by any #LionsChoice on April 24, show us your biz card and celebrate #AdministrativeProfessionalsDay with a FREE Roast Beef! #AdminProfDay #CelebrateAdmins pic.twitter.com/zNZE3133SS — Lion's Choice (@LionsChoice) April 23, 2019

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.