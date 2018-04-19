LIST: Science Says These Are the Five Most Addicting Foods

Did you know that science has found that there are certain foods that are more addictive than others?



Any guesses which ones may have made the list? Here’s what we found:

5. Ice Cream: I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.



4. Chips: There's something to that saying you just can't have one. Before you know it, you've eaten through half of the bag.



3. Cookies: Sugary and yummy, it's no surprise they've made the list.



2. Chocolate: Because chocolate is life especially during certain times of the month.



1. Pizza: The cheese, the carbs, the grease, and the toppings just make pizza so darn good.

The good news is that if you are obsessed with any or all of the foods on the list, there are some pretty easy ways to break your addiction. Check out the Health.com article by clicking here. It has five more addicting foods listed.