Live Nation Launches ‘National Concert Week’ With $20 Tickets!
Calling all concert goers, don't miss out on this great deal!
‘National Concert Week’ will take place April 30 through May 8 with an exclusive $20 all-in ticket offer for fans to celebrate the kickoff to its biggest summer season. The deal will include 40 concerts coming to St. Louis including shows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Scottrade Center, Peabody Opera House, and Busch Stadium.
For one week only (or while supplies last), fans can get their hands on the $20 all-in tickets Monday, April 30 at 8:00 am central time at NCW.LiveNation.com, through Tuesday, May 8 at 11:59 pm central time.
Local Concerts with $20 All-In “National Concert Week” Tickets Available:
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Jason Aldean
Poison
Dierks Bentley
Keith Urban
John Fogarty and ZZ Top
Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers
Chicago and REO Speedwagon
Evanescence and Lindsey Stirling
Styx and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Kesha and Macklemore
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson
Foreigner
3 Doors Down and Collective Soul
Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers
Chris Brown
Logic
Rascal Flatts
Charlie Puth
Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin
Slayer
El Monstero
G-EAZY
Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper
Niall Horan
Kid Rock and Brantley Gilbert
90’s House Party
Counting Crows
Scottrade Center
Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train
Shania Twain
Maroon 5
Game of Thrones
Peabody Opera House
Todd Rundgren’s Utopia
David Blaine
Busch Stadium
Journey and Def Leppard
Luke Bryan with Sam Hunt
For a full list of participating artists, please visit NCW.LiveNation.com.
To see a complete list of Live Nation's summer tours and festivals, please visit livenation.com.