Lottery Winner Collects Check Wearing 'Scream' Mask

Perhaps one of the toughest things about winning the lottery - besides figuring out how to spend all your money - is fending off those you know hitting you up for cash.

One Jamaican lottery winner has found a solution. People can't bother you for your winnings if they don't know who you are.

Revealed only as A. Campbell, the man picked up his $158,400,000 check ($1,171,400 USD) wearing the iconic mask from the movie "Scream" to keep his identity secret.

The #SuperLotto winner gets ready to collect their millions!-- pic.twitter.com/Xg4VluIsOy — Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) February 5, 2019

Campbell plans to spend his winnings on a new house.

This is that happiness only a #SuperMillionaire knows about-- pic.twitter.com/xjRxtModuR — Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) February 5, 2019

Jamaican lottery winners choose to wear disguises because of the threat of being robbed and people, like family, hounding them for money, WTSP reports.

In June 2018, another winner of the Jamaican Super Lotto showed up at the offices wearing a winking emoji face mask.