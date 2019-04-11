This internship is paid AND offers a year's worth of candy

CHICAGO (KEZK) — Got a sweet tooth? Make money off of it!

Mars Wrigley Confectionery is hiring a summer intern who will not only receive monetary compensation, but also a year’s worth of candy!

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, but “possess the mindset of a kid in a candy store.”

In addition to being a self-starter, qualifications include the ability “to distinguish between the chocolate used in SNICKERS® vs. M&M’S®; name all five fruity flavors from the Skittles rainbow; and prove they can keep a potted peppermint plant alive for at least eight weeks.”

For the full details of the Chicago-based position, click here.

