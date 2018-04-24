Amazon to Deliver Packages to Car Trunks to Cut Down on Theft

If you've ever had a package stolen off your front porch, you'll probably love Amazon's new innovation to thwart would-be thieves. On Tuesday, the company announced that it will start delivering packages to the trunks' of customers cars. The new program is initially being rolled out in 37 U.S. cities and requires downloading an Amazon app and linking it to your vehicle's connected car service, like General Motors' OnStar system. The service follows the launch last fall of Amazon Key, which uses a $220 combination of an internet-connected door lock and camera to allow Amazon delivery drivers to place packages inside Prime members' homes. The in-car delivery service, however, will be free for Prime members.

Video of Amazon announces the debut of in-car delivery