Branson Titanic Museum Experiences Paranormal Activity

Unexplained activity at the Branson Titanic Museum, including reports of screaming voices and full-bodied apparitions, have drawn the attention of a group of paranormal investigators from the Travel Channel show Ghost Adventures.

The Branson Titanic Museum is home to over 400 RMS Titanic artifacts, including many belonging to survivors of the event and some from the debris field of the shipwreck itself. There are many interior and exterior elements that are near exact replicas of those of the original Titanic. For this reason, it is believed by many that some of the 1,496 people who lost their lives on April 14, 1912, have found their way to the museum connected to these deeply personal objects.

Employees and patrons alike have been reporting experiences in various locations throughout the museum since it opened in 2006, and it is pretty hard to ignore some compelling evidence the investigative crew found to back them up. Specifically, several experiences related to the spirits of children who lost their lives during the Titanic disaster.

What do you think? Could the energy of those who lost their lives over 100 years ago be somehow attached to their last possessions?