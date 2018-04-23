Dwayne Johnson Gives Epic Response to Teen's Prom Invite

Last week, a high school senior in Minnesota dressed up as The Rock and made a video of herself asking Dwayne Johnson to prom. After Johnson saw Katie Kelzenberg's video on Twitter, he shared a message for her that played on the intercom at Stillwater Area High School on Friday.

"Alright, let’s start this Friday morning announcement off with a little bit of fun and a little bit of excitement...You're probably thinking, 'What is "The Rock" doing on our intercom system!?'" the actor can be heard saying in a clip recorded in Kelzenberg's classroom. "Well, I'm sending a message to very special young lady." He continues, "I have to let you know I appreciate how cool and awesome you are for inviting me to your prom." Johnson says he cannot attend Kelzenberg's prom because he will be filming in Hawaii, but that he's rented out a movie theater for her to go see his new movie Rampage. "I want you to go and have the greatest time! I rented out 232 seats!" he declares. "Katie, have the best time. Thank you for being awesome!"