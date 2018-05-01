John Travolta Joins Foo Fighters Onstage to Perform "Grease" Classic

John Travolta made a surprise appearance during Foo Fighters’ headlining set at the Welcome to Rockville Festival in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday. Billboard reports that Travolta waved to the crowd and took a bow onstage as the band revved up the Grease classic “You’re The One That I Want” as its final song. “It’s too much. It’s too much," Grohl said after singing the hook of the song as Travolta exited the stage. "Thank you and good night." The actor was in town working with Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst on the thriller Moose. The Foo’s set also featured a cameo from Billy Idol.

Video of Foo Fighters &quot;JOHN TRAVOLTA COMES OUT ON STAGE AND THEY START PLAYING GREASE&quot; (RockVille 2018)