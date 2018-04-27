Kelly Clarkson Gets Candid About Her Kids Hitting Each Other

During a Thursday appearance on Ellen, Kelly Clarkson revealed that her 2-year-old son Remy has started defending himself against his 3-year-old daughter River's bullying. "He will just full on punch her," she declared. "I don’t know what to do. 'Cause you want him to defend himself. She’ll wait until your back is turned and she’ll push him. She’ll push him down and think we won’t figure it out." The pop star continued, "It’s a fine line of stick up for yourself and then don’t hit people. But if she knocks him, I’m like, ‘Well, you asked for it.'"

