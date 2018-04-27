Photo: Joe Buck And His Wife Welcome Twins
April 27, 2018
Congratulations to St. Louis' own Joe Buck and his wife Michelle Beisner Buck who welcomed Wyatt Joseph Buck and Blake Andrew Buck into the world yesterday!
The world just got two more football fans! -- Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Buck and his wife, ESPN reporter Michelle Beisner, welcomed twin boys Wyatt Joseph and Blake Andrew today! Congrats to the Buck family!
Our Boys...Blake Andrew & Wyatt Joseph ---- Hearts. Exploded.
