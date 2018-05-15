A Symphonic Celebration of Prince Coming To The Fabulous Fox

Just announced this morning, 4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince will come to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on October 14.

The first and only estate-approved Prince celebration, “4U” is curated, produced, and directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of The Roots, widely known to be Prince’s biggest fan and musical genius in his own right. Through the course of the evening, we’ll hear everything from the biggest hits to some lesser-known gems, all played by a top-tier band hand selected by Questlove, and with a spectacular video presentation featuring never-before-seen footage courtesy of the estate.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 18 at 10am.

Get more ticket information here.