The Top 10 Netflix Shows That People Like to Watch with Their Pets

Netflix asked 1,000 viewers about their TV-watching habits . . . with their PETS. And it sounds like they found some ridiculous pet owners to participate. For example . . .

84% of people have watched Netflix with their pet . . .

31% have a separate PROFILE for their pet . . .

47% of pet owners change seats to make their pets more comfortable . . .

17% have bribed their pets with treats to watch longer . . .

and 13% have even turned off a show because their pet didn't seem to like it. (???)

So, which Netflix shows do people most like watching with their pets?

Here's the top 10:

1. "Stranger Things"

2. "Fuller House"

3. "13 Reasons Why"

4. "Orange Is the New Black"

5. "House of Cards"

6. "Black Mirror"

7. "Marvel's Daredevil"

8. "A Series of Unfortunate Events"

9. "The Ranch"

10. "Better Call Saul"

Here's more silliness from the survey . . .

71% of people find pets to be the best binge partner . . .

28% have turned to their pets for comfort during a sad or scary scene . . .

and 27% have talked to their pet about the show or movie they were watching.

You can just imagine the absurd human-pet interactions that went down about Barb's demise in "Stranger Things" . . . right?

What shows do you like to watch with your pets?