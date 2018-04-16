Bruce Springsteen

USA Images

Watch: Springsteen Dances With Mom on Her B-Day

April 16, 2018
Marty Linck
Marty Linck
Categories: 
Features

On Sunday night on the Wonder Bar's dance floor in Asbury Park, New Jersey's favorite son, Bruce Springsteen, could be found dancing with his mother, Adele, to celebrate her 93rd birthday as the Eddie Testa Band played live. The Asbury Park Press reports that the power went out (in the entire area, not just the bar) after two songs, but the Springsteens stuck around, joining JT Bowen, a former member of Clarence Clemons' Red Bank Rockers, in singalongs to "Stand By Me," "Under the Boardwalk" and "My Girl."

 

Asbury park Wonder Bar

A post shared by Franky Toby-dufour (@tobydufour) on

Tags: 
Bruce Springsteen
mother
birthday
celebrity sighting

Trish's Dishes

READ MORE READ LESS