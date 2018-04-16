Watch: Springsteen Dances With Mom on Her B-Day

On Sunday night on the Wonder Bar's dance floor in Asbury Park, New Jersey's favorite son, Bruce Springsteen, could be found dancing with his mother, Adele, to celebrate her 93rd birthday as the Eddie Testa Band played live. The Asbury Park Press reports that the power went out (in the entire area, not just the bar) after two songs, but the Springsteens stuck around, joining JT Bowen, a former member of Clarence Clemons' Red Bank Rockers, in singalongs to "Stand By Me," "Under the Boardwalk" and "My Girl."