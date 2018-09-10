Schnucks Will Sell Matt Carpenter's Salsa

Matt Carpenter is spreading the riches of his magic salsa with St. Louis.

The sauce that has seemingly propelled the St. Louis Cardinals into postseason contention is going to be sold publicly at Schnucks Market's St. Louis locations beginning this Thursday. The grocery story chain shared video to tease their new product and it was retweeted by the Carpenter and the Cardinals:

Looks like it will be named "Matt Carpenter's Bueno Mojo Salsa." And Schnucks will be bringing the new brand of salsa into our studio on Thursday morning for us to try.

In conjunction with Thursday's launch, it will also be salsa day at Busch Stadium because that day's free giveaway is a Carpenter salsa inspired t-shirt. The first 20,000 fans, 16 or older, through the gates for the 6:15 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers will recieve a t-shirt.