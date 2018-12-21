Eleven Gifts for Every Kind of 'Stranger Things' Fan on Your Holiday Shopping List
From the gamer to the fashionista, we’ve got you covered..
Holiday shopping is hard. Maybe even harder than the blow of discovering that your significant other/friend/whomever you watch Netflix with has binge-watched the rest of Stranger Things… without you.
Related: Americans Would Spend $158 to Avoid Their In-Laws This Holiday Season
But we’re not here to harp on these kinds of tragedies. Rather, we’re here to be spread positivity. Help you out. Be inclusive. And what better way to be inclusive than to put together a holiday shopping list for every kind of Stranger Things fan?
It’s fiercer than a demo-dog, and it’s about to flip your holiday shopping upside down. Behold: the only holiday shopping list you’ll need this year.
11. For the activist
Join the cause. #JusticeforBarb
Emergen-C in my new mug #barb #justiceforbarb #strangerthings #emergenc
me. always holding out for a happy ending #justiceforbarb #strangerthings ------❤️-- #hufflepuff
10. For lovers of the occult
For all the basic witches on your shopping list.
Channel The Upside Down – Stranger Things Ouija Board https://t.co/tLLICZkiKa pic.twitter.com/jTQyBIVaQa— Creepbay (@Creepbay) November 20, 2017
9. For the student
Back to school: Hawkins style.
Being a freak is the best and so is 3 for $25 Funko Pops!— Hot Topic (@HotTopic) November 19, 2017
Shop Stranger Things: https://t.co/kFJdZghtrH
Shop Funko: https://t.co/zU8mneCHzl pic.twitter.com/YRS0baUWgu
8. For cosplayers
Work that Joyce Byers look.
This will be my costume next Halloween #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/b44nnLlnra— Kourtney Mayo (@KourtneyElaine) November 13, 2017
7. For the fashionista
Stranger Things is so on trend.
I need this shirt #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/XuFJ6HfQEI— Tracey (@ClaverTracey) November 10, 2017
6. For the intellectual
Fact: More people will join the party and stick out the neverending game if it's got a cool theme like this!
Now there’s a STRANGER THINGS MONOPOLY. Of course there is... pic.twitter.com/n4bV7iJGnX— Mark Chaplin (@Yugblad) November 10, 2017
5. For your frenemies
Nothing says frenemy like a passive-aggressive message masked as a gift!
This patch is the perfect gift for any #StrangerThings fan! https://t.co/4LR0trPP1a #tv #accessories #irononpatches #fbloggers pic.twitter.com/pyUXqmwVWY— Punky Pins (@PunkyPins) November 16, 2017
4. For the gamer
To get those Mad Max skills.
Grab your #StrangerThings inspired ‘Palace Arcade’ retro ringer now. In stock! https://t.co/MxNgb73I46 pic.twitter.com/6POW9BdTbO— Dark Bunny Tees (@DarkBunnyTees) November 7, 2017
3. For your Hygge-practicing, candles-loving friend
It's lit.
The perfect gift for "Stranger Things" fans: An Eleven nose-bleed candle https://t.co/RTmAWEqBx5 pic.twitter.com/IeaR36DGwa— Mike Elgan (@MikeElgan) November 9, 2017
2. For the ketchup-on-everythinger
(On a scale of 1-11, how gross is this?)
i found your Christmas gift @DarrenCriss #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/xxfbUz18nd— Kristina (@imbkay) November 19, 2017
1. For the foodie
A timeless classic for the experienced palate. A true delicacy. 11/11 would recommend.
Precious cargo #leggomyeggo @eggo pic.twitter.com/nJFIJMtTxW— Annemarie B (@annemariebearr) April 6, 2017
So what are you waiting for? Get shopping!