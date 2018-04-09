Fleetwood Mac Reportedly Fire Lindsey Buckingham

Fleetwood Mac have reportedly fired Lindsey Buckingham over a disagreement surrounding the band’s forthcoming tour, reports Rolling Stone. Buckingham is set to be replaced on the upcoming tour by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell and Crowded House’s Neil Finn, confirms Pitchfork.

In a statement, Fleetwood Mac have collectively shared, "We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family ... Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour."