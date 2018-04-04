LISTEN: Hall and Oates Share New Song, "Philly Forget Me Not"

Hall and Oates are hitting the road this summer on a co-headlining tour with Train, and ahead of the tour, the former has shared a song featuring vocals from Pat Monahan, lead singer of the latter band.

Listen to the bubbly “Philly Forget Me Not” below:

According to Rolling Stone, Daryl Hall explained that the track describes the way he feels about Philadelphia—his “music home.” Contributing to this song must’ve been a dream-come-true for Monahan, who’s said a collaboration with Hall and Oates has been a “life-long dream” of his.

The bands will perform “Philly Forget Me Not” each night of the upcoming co-headlining tour, which begins May 1 in Sacramento and wraps August 11 in Seattle.