WATCH: 'Stranger Things' Kids Wish Steve Harrington a Happy Father's Day

Stranger Things’ Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) went from being known as Nancy’s boyfriend to Dustin’s BFF and then to the group’s unofficial father figure by the end of season 2.

And that’s exactly why the majority of the Stranger Things kids wished him a happy Father’s Day, thanking him for being their protector, hair stylist, and more.

Below, watch Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Max (Sadie Sink) share their Father’s Day love for Steve because as Mike says, “You’re my dad now, Steve. You’re my dad.”