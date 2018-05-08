You Can Send A Mother’s Day Card Featuring Billy Joel’s Music

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching, but don’t panic if you’ve yet to get a gift—we’ve got you covered for all the Billy Joel-loving moms in your life. No, we’re not talking concert tickets. We’re talking eCards.

Billy Joel’s hookin’ it up with some Mother’s Day help thanks to Sony Music. The record label set up alwaysloveyou.com, where you can go to create your own Mother’s Day eCard. What makes this card so special?

For starters. You can customize your card with your own photos and then change the size, design, colors, and/or message. But the selling point? You can add you choice of one of the following Billy Joel classics: “Piano Man,” “Uptown Girl,” “You May Be Right,” “Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel),” “She’s Got A Way,” “Just The Way You Are,” “She’s Always a Woman,” “Everybody Loves You Now,” “This Is the Time,” or “Vienna.”

So kick back, relax, and know that Mother’s Day is taken care of!