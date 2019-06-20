Pat Maroon Will Be Signing Autographs for Fans at West County Mall

(KEZK) - Here's your chance to meet the "hometown hero" who brought a Stanley Cup to St. Louis for the first time!

Pat Maroon, the St. Louis Blues 31-year-old foward says he'll be at the Dick's Sporting Goods store in West County Mall this Saturday, June 22 from 1-3 p.m. to autograph any photos that fans would like to bring.

I’ll be @DICKS Sporting Goods in West County on Saturday from 1-3pm. Come through, I’ll be signing photos #StanleyCupChamps #stlblues — Pat Maroon (@patmaroon) June 20, 2019

It's free, but you'll probably want to get in line early.

