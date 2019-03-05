Meet the iced Cloud Macchiato, Starbucks' newest drink

Starbucks has introduced a new specialty drink - a macchiato with a twist on flavor and foam.

Check out the iced Cloud Macchiato, which comes in caramel or cinnamon flavor - "So light and fluffy they’re basically a cloud in a cup."

Introducing new Iced Cloud Macchiatos in Caramel and Cinnamon. So light and fluffy they’re basically a cloud in a cup. --☁️#CloudMacchiato



*Cloud foam contains egg whites pic.twitter.com/TyiAGKgGQO — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 5, 2019

In a press release, Starbucks says it will be “unlike anything you’ve ever tasted before,” featuring “a cloud of cold milk foam that’s light and smooth, topped with espresso shots and finished with signature caramel drizzle cross-hatch,” People magazine reports.

The cinnamon drink uses a lemon cinnamon syrup, according to Delish.

Popstar Ariana Grande partnered with Starbucks, promoting the new drink on Twitter with a series of photos:

The drink, which can be ordered iced or hot, is now available at all stores across the U.S. and Canada.

And you'll have awhile try it - Delish reports the Cloud Macchiato is being added to the coffee chain's permanent menu.