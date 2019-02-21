Meghan Markle's $80,000 baby shower included harpist, cotton candy machine

Amal Clooney and Serena Williams reportedly threw Meghan Markle a lavish baby shower that cost a whopping $80,000.

Tatler reports that the celebration took place at the penthouse of the Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. It included a large cotton candy machine and a harpist who provided live music.

According to the outlet, the party also featured huge arrangements of peonies, which likely cost $15 a stem because they are out of season.

Despite being the guest of honor, Markle appears to have treated her friends to presents. A delivery of more than a dozen luxury carry-on suitcases from luggage company Away were seen arriving at the hotel on Wednesday morning.