All-Star Tribute Concert In The Works For Aretha Franklin

Celebrating six decades in music for the Queen of Soul

August 15, 2018
Michael Cerio
Aretha Franklin

After reports surfaced on Monday about the failing health of Aretha Franklin, the music community has sprung into action.

Record Executive Clive Davis has put into motion plans for A Tribute To Aretha Franklin to be held on November 14th at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The lineup has yet to be announced, but if the showing of support for the Queen of Soul over the past couple days is any indicator, it could be an epic event.

According to reports, Stevie Wonder paid a visit to Franklin earlier this week along with her ex-husband Glynn Turman. Wednesday morning, Franklin was honored at her father’s former church in Detroit with a prayer for her well-being.

