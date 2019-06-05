Britney Spears Brings Back the Snake for Billie Eilish Dance on Instagram

From one teen success to another, Britney Spears showed off some spinning moves and brought back her "I'm a Slave 4 U" snake in a new Instagram dance to Billie Eilish's "bad guy" on Tuesday.

The stuffed serpent gets twirled like a baton as Britney does a dizzying dance in the foyer. "Great song!" she wrote. "Made me pick up another snake." Eilish responded in the comments with a simple, "omg."

Related: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Wears Baggy Clothes

It has been 20 years since Britney Spears first landed atop the Billboard Chart with her debut album ...Baby One More Time. In April, the 17-year-old Eilish became the first artist born in the 2000s to score a number one album with her own debut, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

The Britney endorsement is just the latest from peers and the previous generation. Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong stopped back stage to meet the singer at a show in San Francisco last week, and Justin Bieber got together with the "bury a friend" star at Coachella earlier this year. Eilish is currently touring with sold out shows across the country. You can find the full list of dates here.